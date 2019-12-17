Police looking for suspect in Miamisburg armed robbery

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Monday evening.

The incident happened just before 7 pm Monday when dispatchers say the victim went to meet the suspect to sell them some shoes. The suspect then pulled a gun on the victim, stealing their wallet, keys, cell phone, and car.

Police recovered the car but continue to search for the suspect. Police were searching the area along Springboro Pike.

