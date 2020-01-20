Police looking for suspect in Kettering car theft

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police is looking for a suspect in a Monday morning car theft at a gas station in the city, the department posted on Facebook.

The theft happened between 7:30 am and 7:40 am at the United Dairy Farmer store at 2200 E. Dorothy Lane. The vehicle, a 2009 GMC black truck with no cap, was last seen headed east on Dorothy Lane.

The vehicle has Ohio license plate No. CS27KP. Anyone with information on the suspect shown or the vehicle is asked to call Officer Aldrich at 937-296-2555.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.