DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver hit a parked car and drove off at Richmond Avenue and Delaware Avenue Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Though no one was hurt, police are still looking for the suspect in the Santa Clara area.
WDTN.com will update this story if any new information is made available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run in Dayton
- Five Rivers Health Centers broke ground on new Edgemont Campus
- Fake customer support rep asks woman to remove shirt for ‘full body recognition’
- Walmart adding breastfeeding pods to 100 stores this year
- Youngstown man looking for two men who helped save his life after heart attack