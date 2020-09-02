Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver hit a parked car and drove off at Richmond Avenue and Delaware Avenue Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Though no one was hurt, police are still looking for the suspect in the Santa Clara area.

WDTN.com will update this story if any new information is made available.

