Police looking for suspect after Dayton shooting sends one person to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that officers were dispatched around around 6:40 p.m. Monday evening. One person was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

Police are at the scene and looking for a suspect. They believe the person could be a family member but were unable to provide a description.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.