Police looking for suspect after Dayton shooting sends one person to hospital

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that officers were dispatched around around 6:40 p.m. Monday evening. One person was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

Police are at the scene and looking for a suspect. They believe the person could be a family member but were unable to provide a description.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

ODH recommends masks in schools for anyone not vaccinated next school year, including children younger than 12

Ohio medical community preparing for upcoming school year

Cryptocurrency takes off in Yellow Springs, gives back to community

Nearing deal, bipartisan infrastructure negotiations stall again

Gov. Mike DeWine on masking in schools

Full news conference: Gov. Mike DeWine and college leaders from around Ohio

More News