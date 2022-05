WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help finding a missing teen in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Kennidi Ware was last seen on Sunday, May 8 in the area of Mason, Ohio.

Kennidi is a Black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing black pants and a Kings Island employee shirt.

If you see the missing teen, call police at 513-925-2525.