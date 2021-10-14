SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

Police issued a Missing Adult Alert for Elizabeth Crum on Thursday. Police said Crum drove away from the Ohio Masonic Home on West National Road on Monday, October 11 just before 7 p.m. and has not returned. Crum suffers from dementia.

Crum is 5’2″ tall, weighs 200 lbs., and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue top with dark pants and she left with a red suitcase and her small Yorkie mix dog. The vehicle involved is a gray 2017 Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate number JMV4606.

Police asks that you call 911 if you see Crum or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171.