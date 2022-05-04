DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a missing father and his son in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they are requesting the public’s help finding 31-year-old Andres Lopez-Perez and his son, 11-year-old Lucas Lopez-Hernandez.

They were last seen on Phillips Avenue in Dayton on April 24, 2022 around 6 p.m. It’s not known whether they had left on foot or by a vehicle.

Andres Lopez-Perez is 5-foot-3 and approximately 140 pounds while Lucas Lopez-Hernandez is 4-foot-3” and approximately 85 pounds.

Anyone with information on where they could be is asked to call police at (937)-225-4357 or dial 911.