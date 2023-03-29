DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are asking for help locating a child who has gone missing.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers are seeking the public’s help to find a 9-year-old boy named Messiah Love. Police said the boy’s last known address was on the 100 block of Xenia Avenue, however, he does not appear to be living there at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677. If you see the child or know where he is, DPD says you can call 911.