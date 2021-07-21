Police looking for Miami Twp. credit union robbery suspect

Credit Union robbery suspect

(Photo/Miami Township Police)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a credit union in Miami Township.

The Miami Township Police Department said that on Friday, July 6 at 11:11 a.m. a black man entered the Universal 1 Credit Union at 9900 N. Springboro Pike and demanded cash from the employees saying, “This is a robbery.”

Police said the suspect exited the bank and entered a black Chrysler 300 parked near the bank before fleeing the scene.

Credit union robbery car
(Photo/Miami Township Police)

No one was injured during the robbery. If you have any information on the suspect or the vehicle, call (937) – 531-4064.

