Police looking for Miami Twp. credit union robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a credit union in Miami Township.
The Miami Township Police Department said that on Friday, July 6 at 11:11 a.m. a black man entered the Universal 1 Credit Union at 9900 N. Springboro Pike and demanded cash from the employees saying, “This is a robbery.”
Police said the suspect exited the bank and entered a black Chrysler 300 parked near the bank before fleeing the scene.
No one was injured during the robbery. If you have any information on the suspect or the vehicle, call (937) – 531-4064.