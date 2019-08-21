Police looking for man who robbed Dayton Dollar General

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a Dollar General was robbed in Dayton Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Dollar General store located at 888 S. Gettysburg was robbed at gunpoint shortly before 12:30 pm Wednesday.

A male suspect ran away. Police attempted to track the suspect using a K9 officer. However, the suspect could not be found and no one was arrested.

The suspect was wearing a red mask, black hooded sweatshirt with black jeans during the robbery. It is unclear what he took from the store.

