Police looking for man who robbed Dayton Dollar General

by: WDTN.com Staff

Dollar General Robbery

Dollar General Robbery (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a Dollar General was robbed in Dayton Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Dollar General store located at 888 S. Gettysburg was robbed at gunpoint shortly before 12:30 pm Wednesday.

A male suspect ran away. Police attempted to track the suspect using a K9 officer. However, the suspect could not be found and no one was arrested.

The suspect was wearing a red mask, black hooded sweatshirt with black jeans during the robbery. It is unclear what he took from the store.

