Police looking for man who allegedly stole backpack, credit card in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a backpack from a car in Dayton, then using a credit card in the bag at a nearby mini-mart.
The theft happened on Aug. 23 at around 8 pm when the man stole a backpack out of a car on E. Third Street in Downtown Dayton before using a the credit card at the mini-mart.
Police are looking for the man in the surveillance photos. He is described as having a smaller build, short hair, and a left arm tattoo sleeve. The man’s t-shirt is black with a picture of a skull with a knife in its mouth on the front. He is also seen wearing a black baseball cap that has red lettering on it.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the incident is asked to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
