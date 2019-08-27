Police looking for man accused of stealing from Miamisburg Lowe’s store

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police are searching for a man they say stole tools from a Lowe’s store earlier this month.
The suspect stole Dewalt tools from the store located at 2900 Martins Drive on August 14.
He is described as a white male, stands roughly 6’02”, is around 30 to 35 years old, wearing a black baseball hat, light-colored shirt, and black shoes.
After the theft, he left the area in a silver Pontiac G6 four-door car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Threlkeld at 937-847-6620.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.