Police looking for man accused of stealing from Miamisburg Lowe’s store

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police are searching for a man they say stole tools from a Lowe’s store earlier this month.

The suspect stole Dewalt tools from the store located at 2900 Martins Drive on August 14.

He is described as a white male, stands roughly 6’02”, is around 30 to 35 years old, wearing a black baseball hat, light-colored shirt, and black shoes.

After the theft, he left the area in a silver Pontiac G6 four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Threlkeld at 937-847-6620.

