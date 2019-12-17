Police looking for man accused of pouring hot cooking oil on girlfriend

CLAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Police in Clayton are looking for a man who is accused of pouring hot cooking oil on his girlfriend, according to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers.

The incident happened in an apartment on Woolery Lane in Clayton on Nov. 8. The victim told authorities that her boyfriend, identified as 58-year-old Alfred Lee Hodge, poured hot cooking oil on her while she was asleep in bed. Police say Hodge ran away from the scene prior to the victim calling 911.

The victim was transported to the hospital after sustaining second and third degree burns from the waist up, including her head. She was discharged after three weeks in the hospital.

A warrant has been issued for Hodge’s arrest. He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Hodge is 5’11” tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Hodge could be driving his red 2007 Ford Fusion with Ohio license plate No. HGP1097.

If anyone has information about Hodge’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or submit an online anonymous tip.

