Police looking for information about driver in fatal wrong-way crash on I-675

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – As police continue investigating a wrong-way crash on I-675 last month, they are now asking for the public to come forward with any relevant information they have on the wrong-way driver’s activities the day of the accident.

23-year-old Paige Patrick, of Vandalia, was killed when Ronald K. Meyer, of Centerville, drove his vehicle the wrong way on I-675 on June 21, 2019, and crashed into her car.

Now, officials are asking for any information the public may have on Meyer’s activities on the day of the crash that would be relevant to his ability to operate his 2004 Jaguar X Type.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, but the case will eventually be presented to a Greene County Grand Jury for a possible felony indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beavercreek Detective Brad Piasecki at 937-427-5520 or Investigator Fred Meadows of the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 937-562-5250.

