Police looking for break-in suspect in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Greenville Police are looking for a suspect who broke into a store early Monday morning.
Officers were dispatched at 5:21 am Monday to the Teaford’s Dairy Store on Pine Street for an alarm. When officers arrived, a door to the store had been forced open by a suspect.
Surveillance video from the store shows the suspect as a white male wearing a red, blue, and white letterman-style jacket with dark jeans. He is seen stealing several items before leaving the store. On the jacket is a letter J on the left chest area and the number 56 on the sleeve.
Anyone with information about the break-in and theft can call the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103 or the Darke County Crime Stoppers tip line at 937-547-1661.
