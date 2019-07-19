Police looking for bank robber in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Springfield on Thursday.

Around 4:30 pm, police say a man approached a teller at Security National Bank, located at 920 W. Main St., and passed over a note demanding money.

The teller gave the man the cash she had in the drawer and he fled the area, headed east.

Police describe him as a black male, between 30-40 years old, stands 5’10” and weighs roughly 170 pounds.

He was wearing a black beanie, a white long-sleeved shirt with black stripes, black pants, black boots, and a large bandage on his nose and cheek.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7685.

