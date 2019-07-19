Police looking for bank robber in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Springfield on Thursday.
Around 4:30 pm, police say a man approached a teller at Security National Bank, located at 920 W. Main St., and passed over a note demanding money.
The teller gave the man the cash she had in the drawer and he fled the area, headed east.
Police describe him as a black male, between 30-40 years old, stands 5’10” and weighs roughly 170 pounds.
He was wearing a black beanie, a white long-sleeved shirt with black stripes, black pants, black boots, and a large bandage on his nose and cheek.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7685.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.