Police look for Springfield man missing since early February

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are looking for a man they say has been missing since early February and they are asking for the public’s help.

David Eugene Sisler, 60, from Springfield has not been seen in weeks but all of his belongings, including a bicycle he was known to ride, was left at his home. Sisler is described as:

5-feet, 9-inches tall

100 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone who has seen Sisler or knows anything about where he can be found is asked to call the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7314.