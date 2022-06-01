KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities in Kettering are investigating a possible mail theft.

Kettering police told 2 NEWS they received a call on the incident in the early morning of Thursday, May 26. A postal employee said the doors to the drop box at the post office on Forrer Boulevard were open.

Mailbox thefts have been reported all across the state and in the Miami Valley as police said thieves hit locations in Kettering, Beavercreek and Washington Township.

On Thursday, May 19, Kettering police arrested four suspects after it was found they possessed stolen mail from the post office drop box on Forrer Boulevard. Police said they don’t believe these are the only people who are involved in the Miami Valley mailbox thefts.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said some of the thefts may be connected to keys stolen from a postal worker in April.

The Postal Inspector is investigating the May 26 incident.