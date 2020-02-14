Police issue warning following string of break-ins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police encourage residents to be vigilant after a rash of break-ins in residential areas.

Since January 2019, there has been about 600 burglaries reported in West Dayton alone. About half of those are happening in the daytime when people are at work.

In a recent case, police released video of two suspects breaking into a home on Monday. They are asking people to be cautious.

“Make sure your houses are locked up, make sure your curtains are closed so people can’t look inside and see valuables, and for the residents, make sure you’re looking out for your neighbors that are at work during those business hours,” said Lt. Beavers with the Dayton Police Department.

Police are still looking for the two suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.