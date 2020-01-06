Police issue countywide call for backup after suspect fights with officers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police issued a county-wide call for backup after a suspect began fighting with Dayton officers.

Dayton Police tell 2 NEWS officers confronted a suspect wanted in connection with a traffic stop. The man then started struggling with the officers, prompting a call for assistance.

Roughly 12 squad cars could be seen responding to the area of Rustic Road and Fairview Avenue. Cops at the scene were seen searching the area on foot.

The man has since been arrested and taken into custody.

