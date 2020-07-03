Police issue call for assistance after Dayton officer is hit by ATV

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by an ATV Thursday evening.
Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to the area of West Fairview Avenue and Wheatley Avenue for a traffic complaint involving multiple ATVs. During the attempted traffic stop, one of the drivers sped away, hitting the officer in the process. A call for backup was then issued.
Canine units from Riverside responded to the scene to help locate the suspect. They were found around 7:15 p.m. behind a nearby fire station and taken into custody.
