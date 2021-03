DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a two-car crash in Dayton Sunday.

The accident happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Fairview Avenue. Police on scene told 2 NEWS crews that one car hit another car, then rolled over and hit a light post.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police are still working to determine what lead up to the accident.