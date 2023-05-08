DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Fairmont High School will be closed Tuesday, May 9 as police look into a social media threat.

The school’s principal sent a notice to parents just before 9 p.m. Monday saying a threat was made on social media against the school.

In the notice, Principal Tyler Alexander said the school’s administration is working with the Kettering Police Department to investigate.

Alexander has asked anyone with information about the post to contact the school.

This comes almost one week after a threat was called into the school, with an arrest made during that threat investigation.