GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a 29-year-old man was found dead in Germantown Tuesday.

The Germantown Police Department said they were called to the 300 block of North Main Street just after 11 a.m. A man was found dead under “circumstances believed to be suspicious.”

The cause of death for the man is not known at this time. His identity has not been released.

Police said the incident is isolated and there is no community danger or reason for public alarm. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.