Police investigating stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

According to dispatchers, the incident happened at the intersection of North Irwin and East Third Street in Dayton around 1:15 pm.

They say a 911 caller reported that his father had been stabbed by a white male suspect.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries to the victim.

Dispatchers say the suspect fled on foot.

Police are looking for a white male in his thirties to forties. He’s described as 5’5 with gray hair. He’s wearing a blue shirt and shorts with a hat and a backpack.

The incident is still under investigation.

2 News will update this story as more information becomes available.