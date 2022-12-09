DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a report of multiple shots fired at Meadowdale High School on Friday.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers responded to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court in Dayton around 9:48 p.m. Dispatch says an unknown number of people were reportedly shooting around the time of a “large fight”.
Authorities on Saturday said no one was reported as injured or in custody following the report of shots fired.
No further information is known at this time.