DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a report of multiple shots fired at Meadowdale High School on Friday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers responded to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court in Dayton around 9:48 p.m. Dispatch says an unknown number of people were reportedly shooting around the time of a “large fight”.

Authorities on Saturday said no one was reported as injured or in custody following the report of shots fired.

No further information is known at this time.