Police investigating shooting on Germantown Pike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting at a home on Tuesday after a woman was shot.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS police were called at 8:15 a.m on reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Germantown Pike.
A woman reportedly was shooting at another person before being shot herself.
The woman’s condition is unknown at this time, but authorities said she got on a bus after being shot.
Police said a male suspect is in custody. He was not shot during the incident.
2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more details.
