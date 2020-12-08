Police investigating shooting in West Chester Twp.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Chester Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred during a robbery Monday night. 

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in a parking lot near an apartment complex on the 4600 block of Wyndtree Drive.

The victim drove themselves to Mercy Fairfield Hospital. Authorities said the victim was not a West Chester resident or affiliated with the apartment complex.

Police said the shooting was not a random incident.

If you have any information, contact the West Chester Police Department at (513) 777-2231. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.

