Police investigating shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton that occurred Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 12:30 pm on Danner Ave. near Bancroft.
One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.