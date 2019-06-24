Police investigating shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton that occurred Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 12:30 pm on Danner Ave. near Bancroft.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

