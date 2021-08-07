Police investigating robbery at Springfield bank

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a robbery at a bank in Springfield Saturday morning.

The Springfield Police Department said police were called to the Richwood Bank on North Limestone Street around 9:36 a.m., after an alarm went off.

Police told 2 NEWS the employees said the suspect had a gun. The man was able to get away, however, it’s not clear if he was able to get away with money.

Police said the suspect is a white male. He was wearing grey clothes and a mask.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Owner of escaped Raleigh zebra cobra must turn over 75 snakes, pay $13K in restitution

Raleigh neighbors still concerned after zebra cobra's escape

Lightning Dangers

You can pick up a free backpack in Trotwood Saturday

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Democrats, White House tout jobs report

More News