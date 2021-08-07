Police investigating robbery at Springfield bank

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a robbery at a bank in Springfield Saturday morning.

The Springfield Police Department said police were called to the Richwood Bank on North Limestone Street around 9:36 a.m., after an alarm went off.

Police told 2 NEWS the employees said the suspect had a gun. The man was able to get away, however, it’s not clear if he was able to get away with money.

Police said the suspect is a white male. He was wearing grey clothes and a mask.

