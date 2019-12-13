KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a residence in Kettering Friday evening.
We’re told it happened just after 6:30 pm at a residence on Parran Drive.
A spokesperson with Kettering Police tells 2 NEWS that one person was transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.
2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Victim hospitalized after shooting at Kettering residence
- Storm Team 2 Forecast
- Woman who lost apartment in the tornadoes earns Habitat for Humanity home
- I Love Dayton: Red kettle bell-ringer keeps up the holiday spirit by playing the violin
- ‘Breakfast Santas’ leave Beavercreek waitresses $1,400 tip