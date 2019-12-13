Breaking News
Victim hospitalized after shooting at Kettering residence

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a residence in Kettering Friday evening.

We’re told it happened just after 6:30 pm at a residence on Parran Drive.

A spokesperson with Kettering Police tells 2 NEWS that one person was transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

