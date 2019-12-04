Police investigating reports of armed robbery at Dayton Family Dollar store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating reports of an armed robbery at a Dayton Family Dollar store.

It happened just before 9:40 pm at the store located at 3222 Salem Avenue.

Officials could not immediately say if anyone has been injured or if the suspect or suspects involved got away with any cash or merchandise.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.