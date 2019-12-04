Breaking News
Police investigating reports of armed robbery at Dayton Family Dollar store

Police investigating reports of armed robbery at Dayton Family Dollar store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic_172225

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating reports of an armed robbery at a Dayton Family Dollar store.

It happened just before 9:40 pm at the store located at 3222 Salem Avenue.

Officials could not immediately say if anyone has been injured or if the suspect or suspects involved got away with any cash or merchandise.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS