Police investigating reports of a drive-by shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are investigating reports of a drive-by shooting Friday morning in Harrison Township.

Regional dispatch says police were called to the 200 block of Fer Don Road just after 2 a.m. with reports of a person laying in the street. It is not clear at this time if that person was shot, but officials confirm the original call was for a drive-by shooting.

Investigators are working to determine what events took place.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.