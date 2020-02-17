Authorities detonate suspicious item in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement investigated reports of a suspicious package in Harrison Township Monday afternoon.
We’re told crews with Dayton Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived just before 3 p.m. in the area of Cornwall Drive near North Main Street.
North Main Street was shut down between Woodbury Drive and Burgess Avenue as they continued their investigation.
Law enforcement detonated the item, described as a small tin can wrapped in aluminum foil with a wire sticking out of it. A neighbor noticed the object and notified authorities.
