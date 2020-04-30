Police investigating report of shots fired near Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a possible shooting after several people called 911 to report hearing shots fired near a Dayton home.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS they received three separate calls from people saying they heard gunfire in the 200 block of South Hedges Street, near East Fifth Street.

Two callers told dispatchers they saw a man running from the scene. It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.