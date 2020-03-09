Breaking News
Police investigating report of shooting in Dayton

Police investigating report of shooting in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic_172225

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating reports of a shooting Monday afternoon in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Santa Clara Avenue.

A 911 caller told authorities that a person had been shot in the side, and that a fight may have just taken place.

Officials could not immediately confirm any information about a victim or possible suspects.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS