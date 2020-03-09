Police investigating report of shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating reports of a shooting Monday afternoon in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Santa Clara Avenue.

A 911 caller told authorities that a person had been shot in the side, and that a fight may have just taken place.

Officials could not immediately confirm any information about a victim or possible suspects.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.