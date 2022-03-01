DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating an injury crash in Darke County Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers with Darke County confirmed to 2 NEWS that a crash happened at State Route 121 and U.S. 36 West.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

It’s not clear at this time how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Details on what happened also weren’t available. 

Dispatch said a release will be sent out on the accident at a later time. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.