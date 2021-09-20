Police investigating homicide at Huber Heights home

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Police officers are investigating a homicide at a home in Huber Heights.

Officers spent several hours at a home on Tilbury Avenue in Huber Heights on Monday. Our crew at the scene confirmed that the Montgomery County Coroner was called and entered the home with a stretcher.

Huber Heights Police told 2 NEWS that the victim was a resident of the home and that more information will be released in the near future.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.

