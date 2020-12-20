Police investigating Harrison Twp. shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Harrison Township.

In a release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Grandview Medical Center just after 9 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot.

Police said the investigation led them to Sporty’s Taphouse and Grill located at 5202 N. Main St.

There’s been no word on the condition of the victim or any suspect information.

The incident is under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (937) 225-4357.