Police investigating felonious assault incident in Trotwood

TROTWOOD (WDTN) – Trotwood Police are investigating a felonious assault incident that took early place Saturday morning.

According to a release, police were in the area of Salem Avenue and Wolf Road, around 1:15 am, when they heard gunshots coming from the area south of Wolf Road.

Officers investigated the source of the gunshots and found a vehicle crashed into a billboard support pole, between two buildings.

The occupants of the vehicle had exited and were hiding in the yards behind the businesses.

According to a release, the driver of the vehicle suffered injuries from the crash and the passenger suffered a single gunshot wound.

Both people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They did not provide any information that would help officers in identifying the person responsible.

The investigation is ongoing.