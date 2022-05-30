TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a homicide in Trotwood Monday.

Trotwood police said officers were called to West Sherry Drive around 3:20 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a male on the ground. He died at the scene.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on the incident, you can give it anonymously at www.crimestoppers.com or by phone at 937-854-3988.