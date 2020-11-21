Police investigating fatal shooting in Dayton Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left one person dead.

Authorities were called to North Orchard Avenue near West Second Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police on scene told 2 NEWS they heard several shots in the area before arriving. When police arrived, they found one person dead inside a car.

2 NEWS is working to learn what led up to the fatal shooting and if any suspects are in custody. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.