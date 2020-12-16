Police investigating fatal Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday crash that killed one person.

Authorities said the crash happened after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alt. SR-49 east and Gordon Landis Road.

The sheriff’s office said a car driven by Breanne Groves, 20, was traveling south on Gordon Landis Road. The car was struck on the passenger’s side by a truck going south driven by Barry Henninger, 72.

Both vehicles then traveled off the south side of the road. Henninger’s vehicle stopped after striking a home in the 7700 block of Alt. SR- 49.

Breanne Groves’ passenger, 19-year-old Brooke Groves, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breanne Groves was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight and is in stable condition. Henninger and the owner of the home that was struck were treated at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.