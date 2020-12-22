Police investigating fatal crash in Preble County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday.

Police said the crash happened on Monday, Dec. 21 at approximately 7:40 p.m. on SR-503, south of Gratis Jacksonburg Road.

A preliminary investigation found that a pickup truck was traveling south on SR-503. The truck traveled off the right side of the roadway then over-corrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and tree.

The driver and only occupant, 35-year-old Chase Spencer of West Elkton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County
Coroner’s Office.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS