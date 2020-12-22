Police investigating fatal crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday.

Police said the crash happened on Monday, Dec. 21 at approximately 7:40 p.m. on SR-503, south of Gratis Jacksonburg Road.

A preliminary investigation found that a pickup truck was traveling south on SR-503. The truck traveled off the right side of the roadway then over-corrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and tree.

The driver and only occupant, 35-year-old Chase Spencer of West Elkton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County

Coroner’s Office.