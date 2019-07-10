Police investigating Family Dollar robbery in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Dayton Family Dollar Wednesday, according to authorities.

The incident happened at around 11 am at the Family Dollar location at 1130 N. Main Street in Dayton. it was first reported by an alarm company.

Regional dispatch called the store, which said it had been robbed at gunpoint. The suspect took $200.

The suspect is described as 5’5″, approximately 20-years-old with a thin build. They were wearing a hoodie and inside out sweatpants.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.