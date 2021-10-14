DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a death at a Dayton home Thursday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a woman called just after 2 p.m. for a welfare check on her ex-boyfriend at a home in the 800 block of Blanche Street. The woman told dispatchers he had been missing for eight days.

Dayton Police said detectives are investigating a death at the home and additional information on the incident should be released on Friday.



“Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person at a home on Blanche Street,” said a spokesperson with Dayton Police.

