Police investigating crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a crash that happened on Infirmary Road near US-35 Monday.
The crash was initially reported as a head-on collision around 2:30 a.m. When 2 NEWS crews arrived on the scene, they only found a car with a flat tire.
No injuries were reported in the crash. There’s been no word on the cause of the crash.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- CVS Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities
- Biden to receive COVID vaccine on Monday
- Ariana Grande announces engagement, shows ring on Instagram
- ‘Where the money reside’ Louisiana car salesman rises to fame in viral music video
- Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island