Police investigating crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a crash that happened on Infirmary Road near US-35 Monday.

The crash was initially reported as a head-on collision around 2:30 a.m. When 2 NEWS crews arrived on the scene, they only found a car with a flat tire.

No injuries were reported in the crash. There’s been no word on the cause of the crash.

