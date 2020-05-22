Police investigating break-in at The Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after The Dayton Foodbank was broken into Thursday evening.

Foodbank officials tell 2 NEWS that their on-site security system alerted Dayton Police, who responded to the scene.

We’re told no money or product was stolen, though the building sustained interior damage.

They believe the suspect or suspects were searching for money. The on-site safe was damaged, though it ultimately remained intact and the thieves left empty handed.

“While this comes at a very critical time for The Foodbank, the team remains committed to serving our community and ensuring that no one goes hungry. The Foodbank will continue to belong to this community, who has supported us for over 40 years and especially throughout the last year. We extend our gratitude to the Dayton Police Department for their immediate response and help throughout this investigation,” officials said in a statement Friday.

The Foodbank says they do not keep financial contributions on site and that they are working with the Dayton Police Department as they investigate.