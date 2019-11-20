Police investigating body found in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police is investigating after a body was found early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, an officer called in a report of a body found shortly after 6 am in the 700 block of Springfield Street near N. Irwin Street. Shortly after 7 am, homicide detectives and evidence team were called to the scene.

No other information has been released about the body. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they are released.

