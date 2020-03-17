Police investigating armed robbery at Trotwood Dollar General

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after an armed robbery at a Trotwood Dollar General store.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 7:20 p.m. at the store located at 4000 Salem Avenue.

We’re told a male suspect walked into the business and threatened the store clerk with a gun before fleeing the scene.

Officials could not immediately say if any cash or merchandise was taken. No injuries have been reported.

K-9 units were called in to try and track the suspect.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.